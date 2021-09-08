CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Sumter Animal Control's Monica is smart, focused, will be a breeze to train

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica is as pretty as a picture. She absolutely enjoys everyone, including her furry friends. She is a delight when going for her walks because she is easy to handle on the leash. This smart girl will be a breeze to train because her focus is astounding and she has a desire to please. Monica is super caring and loves to play. She is absolutely adorable inside and out. Monica weighs 52 pounds and is 3-5 years old.

