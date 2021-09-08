CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Fight Over Western Sahara Is Heating Up Again

By Souhail Karam
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Tensions are rising in Western Sahara, a large strip of desert stretching along the Atlantic coast north of Mauritania. Formerly a Spanish colony, the area has been claimed for the past half-century by both Morocco and the independence-seeking Polisario Front, which each control part of it. In November 2020, the Polisario ditched a 30-year cease-fire with Morocco. The severing of diplomatic ties in August between Morocco and Algeria, Polisario’s historic backer, could escalate the tension.

