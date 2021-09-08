How has COVID-19 impacted terrorism and political risk insurance buying trends?
Aon’s most recent Risk Maps webinar gathered together a group of geopolitical risk specialists to analyse the key geopolitical challenges of 2021 – a mammoth task that addressed everything from the global economic recovery from COVID-19, to the pandemic as a catalyst of global civil unrest. Chairing the conversation, Vlad Bobko, head of crisis management at Aon, enlisted the insight of the Aon team as well as the report’s partners Continuum Economics and Dragonfly to offer an overview of these high-order questions – among them - what impact COVID has had on terrorism insurance buying trends?www.insurancebusinessmag.com
