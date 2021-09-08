CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How has COVID-19 impacted terrorism and political risk insurance buying trends?

insurancebusinessmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAon’s most recent Risk Maps webinar gathered together a group of geopolitical risk specialists to analyse the key geopolitical challenges of 2021 – a mammoth task that addressed everything from the global economic recovery from COVID-19, to the pandemic as a catalyst of global civil unrest. Chairing the conversation, Vlad Bobko, head of crisis management at Aon, enlisted the insight of the Aon team as well as the report’s partners Continuum Economics and Dragonfly to offer an overview of these high-order questions – among them - what impact COVID has had on terrorism insurance buying trends?

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorism Insurance#Civil Unrest#Covid 19#Covid#Aon Crisis Management#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryinsurancebusinessmag.com

AXIS Insurance strengthens US renewables team

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings, has announced three appointments in its US renewables team. The company has appointed Becky Nace-Grover as senior underwriter, Kamran Hameed as cross-class underwriter, and German Torres as underwriter. All three will report to Sam Walsh, head of US renewable energy at AXIS.
Public HealthVox

America needs to decide how much Covid-19 risk it will tolerate

More than a year and a half into the Covid-19 pandemic, America still doesn’t agree on what it’s trying to accomplish. Is the goal to completely eradicate Covid-19? Is it to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed? Is it hitting a certain vaccine threshold that mitigates the worst Covid-19 outcomes but doesn’t prevent all infections? Or is it something else entirely?
Public HealthONE

COVID’s Aftershocks: How HIV could be impacting COVID-19 variants

A roundup of the latest news, stats, and analysis of COVID-19’s impact in Africa. View our data tracker and sign up for our weekly newsletter, and read on for the latest on the devastating nexus of conflict and COVID-19 in Ethiopia, the role of HIV in driving variant emergence, and Zambia’s debt transparency.
Marketskitco.com

Hedge funds see value in gold as Fed weighs impact of COVID-19 risks

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Commodity analysts at TD Securities described the recent price action in gold as a tug of war between...
FIFALas Vegas Herald

GCC Luxury Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Market Reports on Saudi Arabia Provides the Trending Market Research Report on "GCC Luxury Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)"under Consumer Goods Research Reports category. The GCC Luxury Furniture is projected to exhibit highest growth rate over report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, and competitive intelligence and industry reports.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Beecher Carlson bolsters trade credit and political risk capabilities

Specialized large account insurance broker Beecher Carlson Insurance Services has announced the appointment of Kevin Humphrey to its executive liability practice as managing director of trade credit and political risk. Humphrey will be based in Beecher Carlson’s Denver office and will report to Jeff Lattmann, executive managing director. Humphrey has...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The climate is changing. How are central banks responding?

Climate change is rattling the world’s central bankers. With unprecedented heat and wildfires in the American West and southern Europe, and record floods racing through German towns and Chinese megacities in recent weeks, fears are growing among regulators of a coming cascade of climate-induced economic blows potentially more far-reaching and intractable than the financial crash just over a decade ago.
Marketskfgo.com

Act fast or miss the digital payments boat, BIS tells central banks

LONDON (Reuters) – Major central banks should press ahead now with digital currency projects to avoid falling behind comparable private sector payment initiatives that are already taking root, a Bank for International Settlements official said on Friday. Corporate moves into digital payments, including Facebook with its diem stablecoin, have accelerated...
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Guy Carpenter: (Re)insurance sector stays resilient despite challenging market

(Re)insurers continue to demonstrate their ability to adapt and respond to a challenging market caused by COVID-19 and other factors, according to a recent virtual media briefing hosted by Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC (Guy Carpenter), a global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of Marsh McLennan. The briefing,...
Constructionconstructforstl.org

Is Construction at High Risk for COVID-19? Depends How You Look At It.

From ConstructionDive: Are U.S. construction workers at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 on the job? It depends on who you ask, where you look and the type of data that is (or is not) available. There have been persistent contradictions between construction’s available COVID-19 data and the experiences reported...
ComputersTechRepublic

How COVID-19 will impact future IT budgets and priorities

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here. This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.

Comments / 0

Community Policy