WHS Football Team Hopes to Rebound from Loss, Makes Plans to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening of Home Field
The Whippet football team played a tough game against undefeated defending conference champs, Monroe, last week on September 3, losing 42-0. Monroe was able to take advantage of some early Whitewater mistakes and jumped out to a quick lead that Whitewater just couldn’t come back from. Although they played much better in the second half, the Whippets look to improve following a tough loss.whitewaterbanner.com
Comments / 0