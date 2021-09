We're still a ways away from the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 DC Comics blockbuster. The film's ensemble is led by Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam!, the adult, super-powered version of teenaged Billy Batson (Asher Angel). While we have yet to see either version of the live-action Shazam! interact with other heroes in the DC universe, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the possibility — as well as what Marvel heroes it would be fun to see him go toe-to-toe with. During a recent panel appearance at Dragon Con 2021 (via The Direct), Levi revealed which Marvel hero he'd like to face off against, and had two answers of wildly different tones.