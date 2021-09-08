Watch PURPLE KISS escape an apocalypse in ‘Zombie’ music video
K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have made their much-anticipated return with their second mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’. The project dropped alongside a music video for title track ‘Zombie’, which was co-written by main rapper Yuki, as well as RBW Entertainment labelmate CyA of the band ONEWE. In the clip, the girl group team up to come out on top in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, with a twist ending you’ll have to see for youself.www.nme.com
