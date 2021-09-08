CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch PURPLE KISS escape an apocalypse in ‘Zombie’ music video

By Carmen Chin
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have made their much-anticipated return with their second mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’. The project dropped alongside a music video for title track ‘Zombie’, which was co-written by main rapper Yuki, as well as RBW Entertainment labelmate CyA of the band ONEWE. In the clip, the girl group team up to come out on top in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, with a twist ending you’ll have to see for youself.

www.nme.com

