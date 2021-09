PlayStation has announced the rest of the games being added to the PlayStation Now service for the month of September. First up is Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7, which has appeared a few times but it’s hard to argue against such solid beat-em-up action. Joining it are the games Killing Floor 2 and the original version of Final Fantasy VII. The latter of those two was previously revealed during last week. ICYMI, the service will add one Final Fantasy title a month between now and January 2022.