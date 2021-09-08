Rimuru travel back in time

The new Kacey Musgraves music video for “simple times” is many things: an efficient vehicle for Y2K nostalgia, a delightful revenge/heist fantasy, a spotlight for the many charms of comedian Meg Stalter. But it is, more than anything, a perfect excuse for Musgraves and her crew of friends, played by You’s Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, and Drag Race’s Symone, to walk around an abandoned mall and look fantastic while doing it. The video, which is actually clip from Musgraves’s star-crossed: the film, probably makes more sense with the full context of the movie, which you can stream now on Paramount+ along with Musgraves’s new album of the same name. star-crossed: the film was directed by Bardia Zeinali, and also stars Eugene Levy, who sadly does not make an appearance in “simple times.” Watch the full video above, and listen to star-crossed below.