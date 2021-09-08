Boys soccer preview: A changing of the guard in Glastonbury

Buy Now Photos from the South Windsor High scrimmage with Xavier, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at South Windsor High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

The Glastonbury High boys soccer team is ushering in a new era in 2021.

Mark Landers, who won 309 games, 16 league championships and eight CIAC state championships in 20 seasons with the Guardians’ boys team, was named the school’s girls soccer coach in late July.

Chris Vozzolo, Landers’ assistant for the past 12 seasons, has taken over the boys’ program.

“For over a decade, Coach Landers has allowed his assistant coaches to have a tremendous impact on the team,” Vozzolo said. “He’s empowered us to coach hard and be a big part of these kids lives both on and off the field. Taking the head coaching job, there's new roles and responsibilities, but Coach Landers has allowed me to have my handprint on the program for so long that the kids know me well. There are going to be some changes in personality and other stuff, but overall, we’re upholding the culture that Coach Landers has established. It's worked out well. The kids have responded well to me.”

The Guardians’ boys program has won five state championships since 2013, including three in a row from 2013 to 2015 (co-champions in 2013 with Ridgefield).

Glastonbury’s girls program has won four state championships since 2014, including three in a row from 2014-16.

Landers led the Guardians to a 14-0-1 record and the Central Connecticut Conference Region C top-4 tournament title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Vozzolo inherits a roster that features five returning starters and 19 players with varsity experience, led by seniors Mitchell Williams, Vincenzo Greco, Kevin Carmichael, Kevin Clarke, Kane Mazur, and Josh Patermo

Clark and Williams will anchor the Guardians’ back line in front of goalkeepers Mazur and Patermo. Greco, Carmichael, senior Ali Taleb and juniors Alex Szalkiewicz and Adam Molusis will be tasked with replacing the offensive production of striker Will Croce and All-New England and All-State midfielder Zach Gardner, who is now playing at Siena College.

“We're not going to replace Will and Zach, those guys have a great history at the school,” Vozzolo said. “But we have depth and experience at all levels, offensively and defensively. Our players and coaches embrace the expectations on this team. We use it as motivation and train extremely hard. Ali Taleb has been great in the preseason. He's going to excel as one of our top offensive guys this season. Alex Szalkiewicz had a great offseason, he'll be big for us. We feel like we're ready to go.”

Glastonbury will open the regular season on the road against perennial power Fairfield Prep before playing one game apiece against the other seven members of the CCC West — Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Conard, Hall, Northwest Catholic, and Southington.

The Guardians will also play one game apiece against the other members of the CCC’s “Tier 1” division — Bristol Central, Bristol Eastern, South Windsor, East Hartford, Tolland, Wethersfield, Hall, and Farmington.

“Top to bottom, when you're in the CCC, you're not going to get any days off,” Vozzolo said. “There are good soccer programs everywhere. Plus we're all excited about playing Fairfield Prep. Those games will prepare us for what we’ll face when we get to the state tournament.”

Elsewhere, Ellington returns 13 players with varsity experience from last season’s North Central Connecticut Conference East top-4 tournament championship team, but the Knights will face stiff competition from Granby, the NCCC West top-4 champion, Suffield, Somers, Canton, and Granby for conference supremacy this season.

NCCC

Bolton

COACH: Brian Dube

2020 RECORD: 6-6-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Finn Alibrio, Adam Dube, Dylan Bonanno, Alex Goncalves. Juniors: Garrett Bain, Trevor Buchanan, Tomas Hinckley. Sophomores: Dimani Rainford, Somari Brown, Owen Bonanno, Andrew Baranov.

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs lost five starters to graduation but are returning a talented core led by Alibrio, Dube, Bonanno, Goncalves, Bain, Buchanan, and Hinckley. Dube considers his team’s defense to be a work in progress. The Bulldogs coach is hoping to finish above .500 in the NCCC and return to the Class S state tournament.

Coventry

COACH: Paul Strycharz

2020 RECORD: 8-2-2

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Steven Sisk, Joey Pezzino, Brody Byam, Jakeb DeLuca. Juniors: Justin Foran GK, Dominic Bugnacki. Sophomores: Jacob Wojtkowiak, Aidan Hecht, Owen Dieterle, Stanley Strycharz, Aiden Jeamel.

OUTLOOK: The Patriots lost All-State selections Noah Almeida and Brendan Power to graduation, but Strycharz believes the Patriots have the depth and talent to contend for the NCCC title and make a deep run in the postseason. The Patriots are led by a talented, battled-tested group of upperclassman, including Sisk, Pezzino, Byam, DeLuca. Foran, and Bugnacki. The development of sophomores Wojtkowiak, Hecht, Dieterle, and Jeamel will be key to the Patriots succces.

East Windsor

COACH: Ryan McCormack

2020 RECORD: 2-10

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Nicholas Parakilas MF, Nicolas Saponare MF, Jordan Agey D. Juniors: Taylor Ribeiro MF, Lorenzo Resto D.

OUTLOOK: The Panthers lost seven players to graduation. McCormack will rely on Parakilas, Saponare, Agey, Ribeiro, and Resto to provide leadership for a young, inexperienced core. If the Panthers “commit to and execute our styles of play effectively” McCormack believes they can compete with the top teams in the NCCC.

Ellington

COACH: Jonathan Bassett and Roy Gurnon

2020 RECORD: 11-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: JJ Takach, Eric Thibert, Henry DeSantis, Dillon Murphy, Ryan Sardinha, Ryan Cantin, Vincent Sivo, Yoseph Baker. Juniors: Nick Elsass, Kevin Desrocher, Owen Hoffman, Evan Morrow, Ethan Mallett.

OUTLOOK: The Knights lost 10 seniors to graduation, including All-State selections Jackson Kupferschmid and Jason Webber, but return Elsass, Desrocher, and Mallett in the midfield and JJ Takach in net. The Knights must replace their entire back line, which only conceded two goals last season.

Rockville

COACH: Brett Distasio

2020 RECORD: 3-8-2

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Kai Carrozza-Lutz M, Steven Kozak F, Owen Federowitz D, Owen Cascario M, Esteban Mota-Villacis M, Jacob Niemczyk D, Jayson Rhoades D. Juniors: Finley Ross D, Luke Woodward M/F, Abdullah Chaudhry GK. Sophomores: Jared Burchell M, Troy Enamait D.

OUTLOOK: The Rams are returning nine starters, including a solid core of upperclassmen led by Carrozza-Lutz, Cascario, Kozak, Federowitz and Niemczyk. Woodward, Ross, and Burchell will also be key to the Rams rebuild.

Somers

COACH: Rick Kelley

2020 RECORD: 13-3-0

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Patrick Brown MF/F, Tommy Lafayette MF/F, Jonathan Benedict MF, Doug Suter D, Ryan Symington D. Juniors: Owen Argiro GK, Hunter Hogan D, Tristan Hogan MF, Tommy Lesco MF.

OUTLOOK: The Spartans return a deep and talented team led by dynamic goal-scorers Brown and Lafayette, who were both All-State selections last season. Lesco, Benedict and Tristan Hogan will anchor the midfield and Suter, Symington, and Hunter Hogan will man the back line in front of Argiro, the first-year starter in net who missed the 2020 season with an injury.

Stafford

COACH: Matt McCloskey

2020 RECORD: 0-8-1

KEY PLAYERS: Senior: Ryan Duffy GK. Juniors: Davis Jackopsic M, Ryan Gilully M, Matt Contois F, Joshua Tuller CB, Evan Sokolowski M, Auguste Latrille F. Sophomores: Cole Hasel M, Jack Poitras M, Carols Betancourt CB, Michael Myron GK, Demitri Vella M, Angelo Vella CB, William Curtin M. Freshmen: Cooper Jackopsic M, Lorenzo Vella CB, Garrett Fuller F.

OUTLOOK: McCloskey hopes to become more competitive in the NCCC behind a solid core of battle-tested veterans led by Duffy, Jackopsic, Gilully, Contois, Tuller, Sokolowski, and Latrillea.

Suffield

COACH: Mark Cervione

2020 RECORD: 9-2-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Colin Dunnigan, Brenden Sorto, Dylan Gazdik, John Grace, Daniel Mishtal. Juniors: Timothy Tkacz, Andersen Burrows, Tyson Tucker, Mason Arseneault. Sophomores: Taeshawn Berry, Logan Cerkanowicz, Aurelio Daniele.

OUTLOOK: The Wildcats, who are ranked sixth in the Class M/S preseason state coaches' poll, lost five seniors to graduation, including All-State selection Brandon Lewis, but return 13 players with varsity experience, led by Dunnigan, Sorto, Gazdik, Grace, and Mishtal.

Windsor Locks

COACH: James Tarbell

2020 RECORD: 5-5-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Justin Pequita F, Mujahid Hussain MF, Jack Marcella MF.

OUTLOOK: The Raiders have eight returning seniors, led by Pequita, Hussain, and Marcella, and several juniors hungry to earn playing time. Tarbell believes Pequita's "work ethic, ability to finish and leadership" will be an advantage for the Raiders. Hussain and Marcella will pair up in the midfield to drive the team's transition game. The defense will have to be rebuilt, but Tarbell expects to be in contention for a berth into the Class S tournament.

CCC EAST COLONIAL

East Catholic

COACH: Johnny El-Hachem

2020 RECORD: 6-6

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Trent Sargent, Kevin Leger, Cooper Gentile, Jackford Kidney. Sophomore: Jeremiah Jackson-Sherman

OUTLOOK: The Eagles lost eight seniors to graduation, including All-State selection Trent Sargent, but return a solid core of veterans led by Sargent, Leger, Gentile, and Kidney. That group is joined by talented underclassman Jackson-Sherman. El-Hachem expects the Eagles to take another step forward and contend for a Class M tournament berth.

East Hartford

COACH: Mike Vendetti

2020 RECORD: 5

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: McWill Adu-Asare F, Julius McNeil F/MF, Ricardo Sanguino MF, Braydon Richardson D, Carlos Hinostroza GK. Juniors: Pedro Luis MF, Lesly Pinthiere GK, Alex Alvarez MF, Alex Martinez MF, Oscar Ramirez D.

OUTLOOK: The Hornets don't have much varsity experience returning, but Vendetti has been impressed with his players "positive, productive work ethic and exciting outlook" during the preseason. The Hornets have veteran goalkeepers Hinostroza and Pinthiere back and should have a solid back line as long as "communication is applied". The Hornets midfield has experience, talent and speed, and should be one of the team's strengths. Vendetti is eager to see who steps up at the striker position.

Manchester

COACH: Jon Cohn

2020 RECORD: 1-9-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Matt Cote MF, Kyle Anderson MF, Sedem Omega F, Chris Dubois D. Junior: Will Slayton GK.

OUTLOOK: The Red Hawks lost 14 seniors to graduation, including goalkeeper Jack Beauregard, forward Nathan Chervenak, and midfielders JJ Kropp and Jacob Pardi. Omega will step in as the team's striker, Cote and Anderson will anchor the midfield, and Dubois will head the back line in front of Slayton, the first-year starter in net.

South Windsor

COACH: Pete Lepak

2020 RECORD: 5-3-5

KEY PLAYERS: Senior: Bryan Fishman MF, Juniors: Kyle Sullivan GK, Owen Verzella D, Xavier Crane MF, Sophomore: Drew Monteserin MF.

OUTLOOK: The Bobcats lost nine seniors to graduation, including dynamic goal scorer Israel de Oliveira. Fishman, Crane, and Monteserin will anchor the Bobcats midfield and Verzella will man the team's back line in front of Sullivan. The rest of the roster lacks depth and experience.

CCC EAST PATRIOT

Enfield

COACH: Tony Allegro

2020 RECORD: 2-5-2

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Joseph Bouchard, Parker Dinsdale, Noah Dumeny, Dale Fuller, Kacper Kurgan, Louis Nguyen, Luke Semanie, Erik Steele, Jack Winans, Matthew Spruill, Bobby Moeller. Juniors: John Bellafronte, Traizen Griffith, Alex Herron, Josh Penti, Ashton Rader, Andrew Stanizzi. Sophomores: Brennan Archer, Matt Daries, Jake Giustina, Antonio Calabrese, Michael Calabrese, Charlie Polmatier, Nate Reynolds.

OUTLOOK: The Eagles have a deep and talented roster led by Bouchard, Dinsdale, Dumeny, Fuller, Kurgan, Nguyen, Semanie, Steele, Winans, and Moeller. Spruill transferred in from a local soccer academy to play his final high school season at Enfield. The Eagles will be strong defensively and rely on Griffith to spark their offense. Coach Allegro believes this is the most complete team he has coached during his tenure at Enfield High.

RHAM

COACH: Ray Bell

2020 RECORD: 5-5-6

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Spencer Pilkington F/M, Andrew Macca D/M, Patrick Kelly D, Mitchel Leccese G/D, Chase Melzen D. Juniors: Erik Buden G, Bradley Lim M, Cooper Halotek M.

OUTLOOK: The Raptors lost 13 seniors and seven starters to graduation, including All-State selection Ryam Lim, but return a deep, talented core of upperclassman led by Pilkington, Macca, Kelly, Leccese, Melzen, Buden, Lim, and Halotek. Bell describes Macca as a “very good technical player who made a huge step” in his development last season. Kelly did not play last year due to an injury and must “get conditioning back to where it was his sophomore year.” Leccese was a goalkeeper last season but has made the transition to defense due to the team’s depth in net. Buden is entering his second year as the starter in net. Bell expects Lim to control the game from the midfield. The Raptors coach describes Pilkington as “very athletic and strong, an excellent athlete who competes hard all the time.” Bell is excited about his team’s potential and believes they can bounce back from last season’s losing record.

Tolland

COACH: Michael Caccomo

2020 RECORD: 3-6-3

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Cullen Rublewski, Cameron McCloskey, Keegan Hodgkinson, Andrew Coleman, James Silvay, Owen Nivison, Luke McCarthy, Kaden Ali, CJ Craft, Hunter Dutton.

OUTLOOK: The Eagles, who are ranked eighth in the Class M/S preseason state coaches poll, graduated All-State goalkeeper Josh Tubbs but return 12 seniors. Developing quality depth will be key but the starting lineup is one of the team's strengths. The Eagles will have a stout, battled-tested defense in front of Rublewski in goal.

CCC WEST PATRIOT

Glastonbury

COACH: Chris Vozzolo

2020 RECORD: 14-0-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Mitch Williams D, Vincenzo Greco MF, Kevin Carmichael MF, Kevin Clarke D, Kane Mazur GK, Josh Patermo GK, Ali Taleb F.

OUTLOOK: It’s the beginning of a new era for the Guardians, as Chris Vozzolo, Mark Landers’ assistant for the past 12 seasons, has taken over the program. Vozzolo inherits a roster that features five returning starters and 19 players with varsity experience, led by Williams, Greco, Carmichael, Clarke, Mazur, and Patermo. Clark and Williams will anchor the Guardians’ back line in front of goalkeepers Mazur and Patermo. Greco, Carmichael, Taleb and juniors Alex Szalkiewicz and Adam Molusis will be tasked with replacing the offensive production of striker Will Croce and All-New England and All-State midfielder Zach Gardner, who is now playing at Siena College.

CTC

Cheney Tech

COACH: Ken Leggo

2020 RECORD: 2-6-1

KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Tyler Downes MF, Eric Rodriguez MF. Junior: Matt Caron GK.

OUTLOOK: The Beavers are returning all 11 starters from last season and have nine seniors and five juniors on the roster, including midfielders Downes and Rodriguez and goalkeeper Caron, who is entering his third year as the starter in net. Leggo believes the Beavers have the experience and talent to qualify for both the CTC tournament and the Class L state tournament.