Celebrity chef Duff Goldman is known for creating dazzling cakes. Whether it's through his Charm City Cakes bakery or shows like "Buddy vs Duff," viewers can't seem to get enough of his incredible-looking desserts. However, there is someone that has been recently stealing the spotlight from the cookbook author — his adorable daughter Josephine. When she was first born at the beginning of this year, the cooking star said that he and his wife, Johnna Goldman, were in awe of their little bundle of joy.