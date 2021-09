With eight installments to choose from, Harry Potter fans all have different favorite films for different reasons, but when it comes to star Daniel Radcliffe, he noted that his favorite film in the series is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, as he remembers how much time he spent filming with Gary Oldman. He also pointed out that he was able to appreciate his time with Oldman due to being older than he was when the pair first started acting together in the series. He would go on to note, however, that when it comes to which film is his favorite merely from a viewing perspective, it would be Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.