The Senate GOP caucus chose Sen. Jeremy Miller to take over as majority leader late Wednesday after Sen. Paul Gazelka stepped down last week to pursue a run for governor. Miller, a Winona Republican, most recently served as Senate president, a post he has held since 2019. Miller described himself to reporters at an introductory press conference on Thursday as having been "more of a behind the scenes kind of guy" but he now assumes one of three key leadership posts at the Capitol and the only one currently held by the GOP.