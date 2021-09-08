Scarlet Sunrise: Pair of Buckeyes newcomers shed black stripes

Ohio State wide receiver Jayden Ballard lost his black stripe. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Pair of Buckeyes newcomers shed black stripes

A pair of Ohio State newcomers are officially now part of the roster.

Two first-year Buckeyes, one freshman and one transfer player, lost their black stripes, the sign that they’ve earned a spot to be with the football program. Kicker Noah Ruggles, who won the position battle and started for Ohio State against Minnesota, and freshman wide receiver Jayden Ballard shed their stripes Tuesday evening.

Ruggles made six extra points and converted on a 35-yard field goal to cap off a good day for the Buckeyes on Thursday in the season opener.

Ballard hasn’t made plays yet for the Buckeyes, but that could change soon; he’s part of a talented wide receiver class and is progressing.

Both players are now officially a part of the Ohio State program. They lost their black stripes this week.

