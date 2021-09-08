CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Pair of Buckeyes newcomers shed black stripes

By Spencer Holbrook
Ohio State wide receiver Jayden Ballard lost his black stripe. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Pair of Buckeyes newcomers shed black stripes

A pair of Ohio State newcomers are officially now part of the roster.

Two first-year Buckeyes, one freshman and one transfer player, lost their black stripes, the sign that they’ve earned a spot to be with the football program. Kicker Noah Ruggles, who won the position battle and started for Ohio State against Minnesota, and freshman wide receiver Jayden Ballard shed their stripes Tuesday evening.

Ruggles made six extra points and converted on a 35-yard field goal to cap off a good day for the Buckeyes on Thursday in the season opener.

Ballard hasn’t made plays yet for the Buckeyes, but that could change soon; he’s part of a talented wide receiver class and is progressing.

Both players are now officially a part of the Ohio State program. They lost their black stripes this week.

Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

Ohio State moved to 1-0 after a big win on the road at Minnesota. Now, Ohio State is looking to hit more of those home runs as the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes welcome in No. 12 Oregon at noon on Saturday at The Horseshoe.

The showdown between the two highly ranked programs could be one of the most exciting games of the college football season, and Lettermen Live is back at Roosters to break it all down.

Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward leads a unit featuring former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick, Nicole Cox from Roosters and Lettermen Row director of recruiting Jeremy Birmingham.

How will C.J. Stroud grow as he gears up for the biggest game of his young. career? Will the Buckeyes finally be at full strength in the secondary? And what should be expected as Ohio State looks to shorten up its running back rotation?

You won’t want to miss all that and more Buckeyes news that is featured in the latest loaded episode of Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is back!

The Lettermen Row crew will be live from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin’s Bridge Park on Thursday night for a full preview of the Buckeyes massive matchup against PAC-12 powerhouse Oregon.

The next edition of the show will be Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and there will be plenty of Ohio State guests on hand to break down the Ohio State pursuit of a national title. Come out to see Bobby Carpenter, Zach Boren, Cardale Jones, Tyvis Powell and other former Buckeyes greats give their insight about the upcoming game with the Ducks and give predictions about biggest regular season matchup in Columbus in years.

Get set with the panel of former Buckeyes with analysis, stories, delicious food from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin and some cold Coors Light. Don’t miss the next show Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is proudly sponsored by Coors Light and Byers Auto!

Download Lettermen Row’s free app

Want an easier way to get free premium content from Lettermen Row?

The Lettermen Row app is here! Get all of the Ohio State news, analysis, videos and everything else you’ve come to expect from us in one free, convenient spot. It’s now available in both the App Store and Google Play. Check it out!

The Lettermen Row app can be found for free here:

Sign up for the Scarlet Sunrise newsletter

If you enjoy the Scarlet Sunrise posts, please consider having our newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

