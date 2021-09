I set down my shop in the indie horror community just over 2 years ago. It’s a nice place to be. Some say that Twitter is the worst website and that no one should use it. There’s a caveat there: If you only interact and follow the people of a community, it’s one of the best places to network. I went from small indie curator to writing for DreadXP and Dread Central. I’ve met developers, I’ve provided voices for games. I felt welcome. This is why I’m upset about the EMIKA Games situation. For the unaware, EMIKA Games released Summer of ’58, a first-person horror game that grabbed a lot of buzz quickly for being absolutely terrifying.