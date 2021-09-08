CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Breakfast with Bevo: It's been awhile, but Texas, Arkansas are about to get reacquainted

hookem.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Breakfast is served. It's Wednesday, Sept. 8. Three more days till Texas-Arkansas and just one more till Cowboys-Bucs. Top of the menu: Sure, the No. 1-ranked volleyball team recorded another sweep last night, and yeah, everyone's still buzzing over the season-opening win over Louisiana, but the biggest news Tuesday had to be UT's announcement that Salt-N-Pepa will play the LBJ Lawn the afternoon of Sept. 18 ahead of the Rice game. From Geico Insurance to Bevo Boulevard, if you will. The concert will start at 2 p.m. Here's our story.

www.hookem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Charleston, AR
City
Fayetteville, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Texas Football#University Of Arkansas#Dolphins#Cowboys Bucs#Geico Insurance#Heisman#Sec#Longhorns#Aggies#Espn#Texas A M#Sports Illustrated#Democrat#Utep#Louisiana Tech#Lsu#Tigers#Texas Tech#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for new nuclear talks with U.S.

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates. read more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy