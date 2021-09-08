Breakfast with Bevo: It's been awhile, but Texas, Arkansas are about to get reacquainted

Good morning. Breakfast is served. It's Wednesday, Sept. 8. Three more days till Texas-Arkansas and just one more till Cowboys-Bucs. Top of the menu: Sure, the No. 1-ranked volleyball team recorded another sweep last night, and yeah, everyone's still buzzing over the season-opening win over Louisiana, but the biggest news Tuesday had to be UT's announcement that Salt-N-Pepa will play the LBJ Lawn the afternoon of Sept. 18 ahead of the Rice game. From Geico Insurance to Bevo Boulevard, if you will. The concert will start at 2 p.m. Here's our story.