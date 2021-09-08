Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Defense

Here's an overview of what to expect from the Oregon defense on Saturday when they play the Buckeyes.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is at the top of every single team's scouting report when preparing to play Oregon. While he's a bona fide superstar in the making, the Ducks' defense is deeper than just their fierce pass-rusher.

Here's an overview of what to expect from the Oregon defense when they play the Buckeyes. If you're interested in the Ducks offensive scouting report, click here.

Oregon Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Tim DeRuyter, first year at Oregon

Style of Defense: 3-4

Returning Defensive Starters: 7

Key Players: Joker Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Justin Flowe, LB Noah Sewell, CB Mykael Wright

Last Game Stats vs. Fresno State

Total Yards Allowed: 373 yards

Pass Defense: 30-of-43, 298 yards (6.8 yards per completion)

Rush Defense: 30 rushes for 75 yards (2.5 yards per rush)

Matchups to Watch, What to Look For

Defensive backs DJ James and Jamal Hill were on suspension against Fresno State but will be back this Saturday. The Duck defense will likely have their toughest test on the backend against Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who combined for nine catches and 197 yards last week.

Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRutyter appeared to agree with this sentiment at Monday’s press conference, saying “I am not sure I have faced two wideouts on the same team who are as good as Olave and Wilson.”

DeRutyer’s scheme emphasizes speed and applying pressure in creative ways. He certainly has the athletes to support his scheme, but the Buckeye offense is probably the most balanced and explosive they will face all year.

In addition to Kayvon Thibodeaux, who reportedly suffered an ankle sprain and is day-to-day, look for last year’s Pac-12 Coaches Freshman Defensive Player of the Year Noah Sewell to be a key for the Duck’s defense. Sewell will be looking to pick up where he left off last week’s performance of a sack, forced fumble and five total tackles at Fresno State.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Establish the run early and often: The Buckeye front five are an imposing and massive bunch with average height and weight of 6-foot-5, 322 pounds. With their depth at RB, they can rotate fresh legs throughout the game and any one of them have the speed to break a long run. In addition to Thibodeaux’s injury last week, starting linebacker Dru Mathis will be out for Saturday’s game due to a leg injury.

2) Know where the Joker is at all times: Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected by many as the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft for a reason. He plays the Joker position in DeRutyer’s scheme and will line up as the boundary DE/OLB which means both sides of the offensive line will need to be prepared for him to line up across from them. His speed off the edge coupled with his ability to knife through gaps with a lightning first step and fast hands make him one of the toughest to block in all of college football.

It will be interesting to see how often the Buckeyes apply max protection with tight end Jeremy Ruckert staying in to block or whether they use a back for extra support.

3) Protect the Ball: Oregon recovered three fumbles last game and turnovers often are the difference in big games. Not only will C.J. Stroud want to avoid forced throws, but his awareness of the pass rush coming out of multiple defensive fronts will be on high alert to ensure he protects the ball in the pocket. Below is a clip of Oregon’s pre-snap movement and pressure on the Fresno QB last week.

