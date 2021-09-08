CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Defense

By Pat Cavanaugh
 4 days ago
Here's an overview of what to expect from the Oregon defense on Saturday when they play the Buckeyes.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is at the top of every single team's scouting report when preparing to play Oregon. While he's a bona fide superstar in the making, the Ducks' defense is deeper than just their fierce pass-rusher.

Here's an overview of what to expect from the Oregon defense when they play the Buckeyes. If you're interested in the Ducks offensive scouting report, click here.

Oregon Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Tim DeRuyter, first year at Oregon

Style of Defense: 3-4

Returning Defensive Starters: 7

Key Players: Joker Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Justin Flowe, LB Noah Sewell, CB Mykael Wright

Last Game Stats vs. Fresno State

Total Yards Allowed: 373 yards

Pass Defense: 30-of-43, 298 yards (6.8 yards per completion)

Rush Defense: 30 rushes for 75 yards (2.5 yards per rush)

Matchups to Watch, What to Look For

Defensive backs DJ James and Jamal Hill were on suspension against Fresno State but will be back this Saturday. The Duck defense will likely have their toughest test on the backend against Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who combined for nine catches and 197 yards last week.

Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRutyter appeared to agree with this sentiment at Monday’s press conference, saying “I am not sure I have faced two wideouts on the same team who are as good as Olave and Wilson.”

DeRutyer’s scheme emphasizes speed and applying pressure in creative ways. He certainly has the athletes to support his scheme, but the Buckeye offense is probably the most balanced and explosive they will face all year.

In addition to Kayvon Thibodeaux, who reportedly suffered an ankle sprain and is day-to-day, look for last year’s Pac-12 Coaches Freshman Defensive Player of the Year Noah Sewell to be a key for the Duck’s defense. Sewell will be looking to pick up where he left off last week’s performance of a sack, forced fumble and five total tackles at Fresno State.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Establish the run early and often: The Buckeye front five are an imposing and massive bunch with average height and weight of 6-foot-5, 322 pounds. With their depth at RB, they can rotate fresh legs throughout the game and any one of them have the speed to break a long run. In addition to Thibodeaux’s injury last week, starting linebacker Dru Mathis will be out for Saturday’s game due to a leg injury.

2) Know where the Joker is at all times: Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected by many as the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft for a reason. He plays the Joker position in DeRutyer’s scheme and will line up as the boundary DE/OLB which means both sides of the offensive line will need to be prepared for him to line up across from them. His speed off the edge coupled with his ability to knife through gaps with a lightning first step and fast hands make him one of the toughest to block in all of college football.

It will be interesting to see how often the Buckeyes apply max protection with tight end Jeremy Ruckert staying in to block or whether they use a back for extra support.

3) Protect the Ball: Oregon recovered three fumbles last game and turnovers often are the difference in big games. Not only will C.J. Stroud want to avoid forced throws, but his awareness of the pass rush coming out of multiple defensive fronts will be on high alert to ensure he protects the ball in the pocket. Below is a clip of Oregon’s pre-snap movement and pressure on the Fresno QB last week.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Kerry Coombs Takes Responsibility For Defensive Struggles In Loss To Oregon

Ohio State suffered its first home loss since 2017 on Saturday afternoon, as Oregon rushed for 269 yards and three scores on the ground in a 35-28 win in Columbus. It was just the latest in a string of defensive lapses for the Buckeyes, who have given up 39.3 points per game in its last three games, including the national championship against Alabama and the season opener at Minnesota.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State vs. Oregon: Halftime Analysis

Here are my biggest first half takeaways after the Buckeyes got pushed around a little bit by Oregon in the opening half:. Ohio State's offense in the first quarter had a few good moments, including several good throws by C.J. Stroud to the outside. But Ohio State is struggling to run the ball as efficiently as we are used to seeing. 20 of Miyan Williams' first quarter rushing yards came on one carry. Outside of that, the team had 10 carries for 33 yards in the first half.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Final Thoughts Before Ohio State Hosts Oregon

With the Buckeyes and Ducks beginning to emerge from the locker room for some pregame stretching and warmups, here are a few final thoughts ahead of today's big showdown. *** What could C.J. Stroud do for an encore performance? Stroud lit up the Minnesota defense in the second half last week after a conservative first half performance. The Buckeyes' skill position players overwhelmed a Gopher defense that couldn't stop giving up big plays. Now in his first home game, how might Stroud back up that lights-out second half in Minneapolis?
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Struggles vs. Oregon

No sacks, no takeaways, one tackle for loss. That about sums up the effectiveness of the Buckeye defense against a physical, gritty Oregon rushing attack on Saturday afternoon. Give them credit for coming up big when they had absolutely no choice. I'm not criticizing effort here, it's execution malfeasance. Down...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Game Day Central: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Everything you need to prepare for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks game can be found here:. Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter) Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan. Announcers:...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Offensive Keys to Beating Oregon

Ohio State's offense had a monster night to open the 2021 season, reaffirming their place among college football's elite units. C.J. Stroud earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and the team broke an all-time single-game school record by averaging 10.3 yards per play during their win over Minnesota.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Taking A Look At Three Key Matchups For Ohio State’s Game Against Oregon

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in a rematch of the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship, with kickoff set for noon on FOX. At last check, the Buckeyes were a 14.5-point favorite over the Ducks, who will need star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux to play and make an impact if they’re going to have any hope of pulling the upset in Ohio Stadium.
FootballPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ryan Day: "There's Enough Blame to Go Around"

Admittedly, Ryan Day is pretty good in front of a camera and microphone after a loss. He acted exactly as you'd hope and acknowledged the deficiencies that today's loss to Oregon spotlighted. Day shoulder all the blame, answered questions gracefully and patiently, never pointing the finger anywhere but the mirror.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Key Players To Watch When Ohio State Hosts Oregon On Saturday Afternoon

All eyes will be on Columbus on Saturday afternoon when No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon (12 p.m. on FOX) in a game that has national title implications for both teams. The Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite against the Ducks, who are still looking for their first win in the all-time series (0-9). But that said, here are a look at two players for each team that will determine whether Ohio State or Oregon leaves Ohio Stadium with the win:
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Inducting 12 New Members Into Athletics Hall of Fame

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 12 new members during a banquet at the Covelli Center this evening. That includes Aaron Brown (football), Eric Brunner (men’s soccer), Karen Dennis (track and field coach), Amanda Furrer (rifle), Steven Kehoe (men’s volleyball), Daren Lynch (men’s gymnastics), Regis Monahan (football), Lance Palmer (wrestling), Don Perry (men’s gymnastics), Samantha Prahalis (women’s basketball), Amanda Purcell (rowing) and Francis Schmidt (head football coach).
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Luke Wypler Reflects On First Career Start

The bright lights and noises of a hostile, sold-out Minnesota crowd weren’t of concern for Ohio State’s Luke Wypler. Wypler, currently riding the confidence he gained starting last week starting at Minnesota into this week’s home contest against Oregon, spoke to the media on Wednesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus.

