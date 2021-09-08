The race to book a 2022 staycation has begun

The Queen’s Gallery, which is adjacent to Buckingham Palace, displays rotating exhibitions from the Royal Collection, the vast collection of art and furniture “belonging” to the Crown. Following a hiatus due to Covid, its current show “Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace” resumes until January 2022. Reviews have consistently praised the superfluous quality and quantity of treasures: Waldemar Januszczak describes the exhibition as a “royal cornucopia” of the finest European art amassed by British monarchs, notably George IV during a spending spree in Napoleonic times. Yet we owe this rare opportunity to visit such a wide breadth of the Royal Collection to the closure of the Picture Gallery where they usually hang, as Buckingham Palace undergoes a 10-year renovation. The glaring absurdity here is the sheer inaccessibility of the collection the rest of the time — and indeed after the exhibition ends — with Buckingham Palace available to visit only between July and October and costing a single adult an extortionate £60 for entry. By comparison, one may visit the Royal Palace collection in Madrid for 12EUR.