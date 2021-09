Halsey is revealing that they felt “shame” from others for getting pregnant while young and unmarried, especially when their career is so hot. “I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy, and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” Halsey, who is a new mom to baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin, told Zane Lowe during a recent interview on Apple Music 1.