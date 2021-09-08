ASK IRA: Would going with length be a stretch for Heat?

Q: I would like to see Dewayne Dedmon and Bam Adebayo playing together sometimes, similar to Kelly Olynyk in the past (Dedmon can shoot the three). With two bigs and the facilitating of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, there could be some easy twos under the bucket, as well as offensive rebounds. This is not that wild of an idea. Just look at what Atlanta has accomplished with two bigs, in John Collins and Clint Capela. — Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: But in the comparison you offer, Bam Adebayo would have to be the John Collins of such an alignment, and to this point has not shown similar 3-point efficiency. This past season, for example, John was 83 of 208 on 3-pointers, now 213 of 560 over his four-year career. Bam, by comparison, was 2 of 8 this past season, at 7 of 44 over his four seasons. As for Dewayne, I am sure opponents would willingly concede his 3-point attempts as a way of having the ball out of the hands of other Heat scorers. Kelly Olynyk was a 3-point threat from the moment he arrived in Miami. I’m not sure the Heat have anything like that with such a build at the moment.

Q: Hi, Ira. We all know that Markieff Morris or P.J. Tucker will be the starter at power forward. But what do you think if we start Omer Yurtseven in that position? — Masoud, Tucson, Ariza.

A: Too early. But considering Markieff Morris is on a one-year contract and P.J. Tucker has a player opt-out after the coming season, there could be something to be said about grooming a future starter in the power rotation. Still, as long as the sample size is merely summer league, we also have to be careful of not getting ahead of ourselves.

Q: Oh, man. Loved Mike Inlgis’ calls. Enthusiastic, a homer, but honest. Not afraid to call it like it was. I will miss him. — Doc.

A: And, yet, I wonder if back at his new home in Naples he still will be letting everyone in the room know what he thinks about the officiating. Mike certainly was never one to shy from strong in-game opinions. You never had to wonder what he thought. Oh, and heck of a nice guy around the media. Treated everyone with great respect.