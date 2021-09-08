Country Thunder Florida: Performers, organizers excited for festival return

A young fan wearing a cowboy hat is silhouetted at Country Thunder Music Festival at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on Friday, March 22, 2019. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

It’s been more than two years since country fans gathered at Osceola Heritage Park to enjoy the twangy tunes heard at Country Thunder Florida. Now, the festival is making its return with tens of thousands of fans and big headlining acts.

Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion will headline the festival Sept. 10-12, with other stars such as Russell Dickerson, Hardy, Sawyer Brown, Dallas Smith and Kameron Marlowe appearing on the lineup.

After a year and a half that saw mostly dark stages and quiet concert arenas, festival organizers and performers are itching to make a loud return to live music.

“Ours was the first industry that shut down and it’s proven to be the last industry to recover, which has been terribly stressful for those of us who live and breathe this business,” said Kim Blevins, general manager of Country Thunder. “People are starved for entertainment … They’re just thankful that we’re hosting these events and that the artists want to come and play them.”

That hunger for live music is evidenced by the demand for tickets; as Blevins said, this year’s festival has already seen more ticket sales than the 2019 event.

Country Thunder Florida musicians, such as Russell Dickerson, have relished the chance to get back to the stage this summer.

“Live show is what I dream about every single day. To be doing my favorite part of music again is so, so good,” he said. “It’s just been amazing to see these crowds. They’re hungry for it, we’re hungry for it.”

Dickerson said he kept occupied during pandemic-inspired lockdowns with his wife and newborn, Remington, and also managed to release a new album in December.

Vancouver-based artist Dallas Smith wasn’t able to travel to Nashville to record during the height of COVID-19 restrictions but managed to finish up a record in 2020 and made the best of the time with his family. Still, he missed seeing fellow musicians and playing live shows.

“A lot of my friendships are within the music community, so I miss seeing a lot of my friends. And getting up on stage, flexing those muscles,” he said. “The business stuff will keep you busy, but the other 10 percent, the actual performing, that’s the fun and the reward. It was missed.”

Kameron Marlowe, another performer on the Florida lineup, broke into the spotlight while competing on NBC’s “The Voice” and has quickly risen through the country music ranks.

“It’s really cool to go out there and see people that have heard my music sing it back to me. That’s always such a gratifying feeling,” said Marlowe, who performed at Country Thunder Wisconsin earlier this summer. “I love seeing the Country Thunder crowds because they’re second to none among a lot of these festivals. They show up and show out every year.”

Though the festival isn’t implementing specific COVID-19 guidelines, organizers are offering prizes, including onstage seating and an autographed guitar, for a few chosen vaccinated attendees.

“If you’re vaccinated, we’re doing some incentives, so bring your vaccination card,” Blevins said. “We’re encouraging everyone to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test before they come on-site.”

The festival hopes to bring a return to normalcy with fans gathered in the sun, singing along and swaying to sound waves emanating from the stage. But there may still remain signs of the lingering pandemic.

“I’ll still be wearing a mask. I’ll be that guy,” Smith said.

Country Thunder Florida

➤ Sept. 10-12 at Osceola Heritage Park; countrythunder.com/fl-tickets

