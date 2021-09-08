CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

PREVIEW-EU to mull changes to budget rules, debt, green investment in focus

By Jan Strupczewski
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* “Green” investment could be exempted from EU deficit calculations

* EU annual debt reduction rule unrealistic with high debt

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers will begin discussing on Friday how to change their budget rules to deal with a huge rise in government debt during the coronavirus pandemic and how to encourage spending needed to arrest climate change.

Potential options include exempting “green” investments from calculations of deficit and debt limits and temporarily forgetting existing rules that say debt must be cut every year, documents prepared for the ministers’ talks showed.

“The challenge in coming years will be to consolidate deficits while increasing green investments to achieve the ambitious targets of the EU to cut emissions or any other investments,” a note prepared by host Slovenia said.

Slovenia currently holds the EU’s rotating six-month presidency and will chair the talks.

An analysis commissioned by the ministers from the Bruegel think-tank showed additional public investment to meet the EU’s climate goals will have to be 0.5%-1.0% of GDP annually during this decade and that may require flexibility in the rules.

“There are substantial investment needs that will be very difficult to achieve in the current fiscal setting,” the Bruegel paper said. “Past consolidation episodes resulted in major public investment cuts, while now there is a need for a major increase in investment.”

“A ‘green golden rule’ (excluding net green investment from the fiscal indicators used to measure fiscal rule compliance) is the most promising option to address this tension,” it said.

EU budget rules, created in 1997 and changed three times since then, set limits on government borrowing to protect the value of the euro. They require EU countries to cut debt below 60% of GDP and annual deficits to below 3% of GDP or face fines.

The rules were suspended in 2020 to give governments more scope to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but are due to be reinstated in 2023. Changes could be made before then to make them better fit the new challenges Europe is facing.

UPDATING THE RULES

Some officials argue the rules reflect past realities when debt was relatively low and interest rates were relatively high, as opposed to the high debt and very low or even negative cost of borrowing now, which makes high debt more sustainable.

Another drawback is that the rules do not give any special treatment to public investment at a time when the 27 countries that form the EU are embarking on their biggest economic transformation to reach zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.

Bringing back deficits and debt to within the EU limits of 3% and 60% respectively would be a major challenge and could cripple the recovery, some EU officials say.

According to the Commission, the 19 countries that share the euro will have a budget deficit of 8.0% of GDP this year, up from 7.2% last year, while their public debt is set to reach 102.4% of GDP. Individual EU countries’ debt and deficits vary widely, however.

“The time frame of eliminating the excessive deficits and achieving structural balance will need to be carefully considered as it is extremely important that fiscal constraints do not hamper growth,” the Slovenian presidency’s note said.

The EU’s 800 billion euro recovery fund, which will provide cash for all 27 members of the bloc until 2026 for green investment, digitalisation and research and development, will help offset any planned fiscal consolidation, Bruegel said.

But to make the “green” transformation a reality, EU budget rules will also have to be applied with maximum flexibility, it said. Bruegel recommended that the EU forget its rule that every country must cut public debt by 1/20th of the excess above 60% of GDP every year, because with debt so high it is unrealistic.

“An overly fast pace of fiscal consolidation, such as implemented after the 2007 global financial and subsequent euro crises, can adversely impact potential output and trigger a new recession and should therefore be avoided,” Bruegel said.

Discussions on how to change the rules to better fit the changing economic realities are likely to be tough and last well into 2022 as trust between countries of the more frugal north of the EU and what they perceive as the more profligate south is very low following the sovereign debt crisis of 2010-2015. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sovereign Debt#Debt Crisis#Budget Deficit#Public Debt#Preview Eu#Slovenian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Economysimpleflying.com

EU Rules Alitalia’s €900m Loans Are Illegal

On September 10th, the European Commission publicly announced its disapproval of two loans granted to Alitalia by the Italian government, stating that they were illegal under State aid rules. The Commission states that the Italian government must now recover the €900m worth of loans from Alitalia, which is soon to cease operations.
Economywincountry.com

Greek PM says economy to rebound 5.9% this year, outlines tax relief

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday the economy was set to grow by a better-than-expected 5.9% this year and announced tax cuts and other relief measures to help businesses and households strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Greece emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018...
Personal Financemarketresearchtelecast.com

Gentiloni: see how tax rules can encourage investment

Kranj (Slovenia), Sep 11 (EFE) .- The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said this Saturday that the European Union should study how European fiscal discipline rules can encourage the public investment necessary to undertake the climate and digital transition to which the Twenty-seven aspire. “If we are serious...
Europewfxrtv.com

Greece’s economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, prime minister says

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s economy will grow 5.9% during 2021, far more than the original 3.6% estimate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday. Mitsotakis gave the keynote address at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where heads of government traditionally announce the coming year’s economic policies. Mitsotakis noted that despite there...
Economyinvesting.com

EU ministers want EU budget rules to support investment, realistic debt cuts

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers said on Friday that changes to EU budget rules, now under review, should support investment in the post-pandemic economy and allow for a more realistic path in cutting some countries' huge public debts. Finance ministers from the 27-nation bloc are starting discussions during...
Economyaudacy.com

EU orders Italy to recover 'illegal state aid' from Alitalia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-trust watchdog on Friday ordered Italy to recover 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) from ailing air carrier Alitalia, saying that a probe found the loans to constitute illegal state aid. Alitalia has been in financial troubles since 2008. The airline was in desperate need...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

European Central Bank Slows Bond Buying Amid White-Hot Inflation

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The European Union's central bank said Thursday that it's slowing down the bond-buying program launched to keep the economy afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Markets101 WIXX

Act fast or miss the digital payments boat, BIS tells central banks

LONDON (Reuters) – Major central banks should press ahead now with digital currency projects to avoid falling behind comparable private sector payment initiatives that are already taking root, a Bank for International Settlements official said on Friday. Corporate moves into digital payments, including Facebook with its diem stablecoin, have accelerated...
Economyinvesting.com

EU supervisors urge implementation of global banking rules

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and national central banks across the European Union on Tuesday called for the bloc to fully implement remaining international banking capital rules agreed to prevent a repeat of the global financial crisis. EU legislation to implement the final part of rules known as...
EuropeThe Independent

How has Brexit changed passport expiry rules for UK tourists visiting the EU?

Q Please help, Simon. I have a friend in tears. She is due to fly to Portugal on Friday 10 September. Her passport was issued on 16 December 2011 and expires on 16 July 2022. I’ve read your article which says the EU will consider her expiry to be 16 December 2021. She’s due to fly home on 17 September. If she needs three months she will be out by a day. Can you help if this is correct or if we’ve completely misunderstood?
TravelFlight Global.com

EU travel rules stymying recovery: IATA

Free movement around Europe is being compromised by the failure of some EU member states to harmonise their Covid-19 entry requirements, holding back the travel industry’s recovery, IATA has warned. The airline association’s research finds that 30% of states using the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate do not accept rapid testing,...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom fall foul of EU rules

Vodafone Germany and Deutsche Telekom were deemed to have violated the European Union’s (EU) rules on roaming and net neutrality with their zero-tariff services, the bloc’s top court found, potentially drawing a line under a probe which began in 2017. In a two-page filing, the European Court of Justice (ECJ)...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

EU mulls reaction force after Kabul evacuation

EU defence ministers on Thursday weighed proposals for a European rapid reaction force after the bloc was sidelined during the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan. Calls have grown for the 27-nation group to develop its own joint military capability to respond quickly to crises in the wake of the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized power. "Afghanistan has shown that deficiencies in our strategic autonomy come with a price and that the only way forward is to combine our forces and strengthen not only our capacity but also our will to act," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told journalists after the meeting in Slovenia. "If we want to be able to act autonomously and not be dependent on the choices made by others, even if these others are our friends and allies, then we have to develop our own capacities."
MilitaryVoice of America

EU Defense Ministers Mull Rapid Response Force after Afghanistan’s Fall

European Union defense ministers discussed Thursday how to better respond to future crises following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, including the creation of a rapid response force. As they met in Slovenia to discuss lessons learned from the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, Germany proposed that willing coalition members be enabled...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Key Polish ruling on primacy of EU law delayed

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland's Constitutional Tribunal again postponed on Tuesday a planned ruling on whether the country's constitution or European Union treaties take precedence, a verdict that could call into question the bloc's legal order. Proceedings, originally set for July, were adjourned until Sept. 22 following a motion...
Industryrochesterfirst.com

EU approves funds to Italy’s ITA, lifts Alitalia burden

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s competition watchdog on Friday cleared an injection of Italian government funds into new national flag carrier ITA, and said the company would not be held accountable for illegal state aid given to its predecessor Alitalia. Just a month before ITA takes to the skies,...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.

Comments / 0

Community Policy