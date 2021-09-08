Here are 7 events planned to honor the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 in Maryland

Three steel beams from the north tower of the New York World Trade Center stand as a memorial on Baltimore's Inner Harbor promenade to Maryland victims of the 9/11 attack. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people, altered the lives of millions of Americans and sparked a war in Afghanistan that carried devastation and political divisiveness in its wake, even after the withdrawal of U.S. troops last week.

For many in Maryland and throughout the country, the fallout of 9/11 is a collective and personal trauma, in the way of grief over lost loved ones — both those who died in the attack and the many who went to war in the decades that followed — and the loss of a sense of security that many will never regain.

In honor of 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, here are seven things to do throughout Maryland to commemorate the anniversary:

Listen to music in honor of first responders in Towson

On Friday, the Towson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a concert to celebrate local first responders in honor of 9/11.

The 6:30 p.m. event at Patriot Plaza in Towson offers local music, food trucks and free admission for health care workers, firefighters, police and military.

Tickets for all other attendees are $5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

More information is available the Towson chamber’s Facebook page.

Ride in the 9/11 Rolling Memorial and Live Music Vigil

The Hope and Peace Foundation is hosting a motorcycle memorial ride in Darlington, complete with a rolling memorial bell and food trucks.

The ride will begin at 8:46 a.m. Saturday with moments of silence, followed by an honor guard ceremony and special guest speakers.

The ride will conclude at McAvoy’s bar in Parkville, where there will be food and live music throughout the evening as well as a candlelight vigil at 6:20 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go to America’s 9/11 Living Classroom, a traveling exhibit that tells the personal histories of people who died on Sept. 11, as well as the historical impact of the event.

More information can be found Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial Facebook page.

Attend the Navy v. Air Force Football Game in Annapolis

Typically playing each other during the start of October, the service academies moved up the Navy Midshipmen v. Air Force Falcons game in order to honor the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, according to The Capital Gazette.

The two teams, made up of athletes from the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy, will face off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Participate in the Baltimore 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Held in honor of the Fire Department of New York firefighters who served and died on Sept. 11, 2001, participants in the event spend hours climbing stairs throughout M&T Bank Stadium, the equivalent of the 110 stories that made up the World Trade Center.

Participants can raise community funds to sponsor their participation or sign up the day of the event. All proceeds from the stair climb go to the families of local deceased firefighters and to the Fire Department of New York’s Counseling Services Unit.

The climb begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/2j789kvf .

Visit the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland at the Baltimore World Trade Center

Built in 2011 , the Baltimore World Trade Center is home to the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland, a tangled structure of three 22-foot-long steel beams from the wreckage of the New York World Trade Center.

The steal beams are combined with limestone from the Pentagon atop a marble platform bearing the names and birthdays of the 68 Marylanders who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

On Sept. 11 of every year, the Baltimore World Trade Center acts as a sundial on the memorial, with its shadow moving across an inscribed list of events on the platform at the very time each event occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Visitors can spend the morning at the memorial, watching the building’s shadow narrate the story of 9/11 in complete silence.

Listen to the Navy Band at the National Harbor

For those on the border between Maryland and D.C., the U.S. Navy Band Country Current, a country-bluegrass ensemble made up of Navy sailors, has a show Saturday at National Harbor.

Free and open to the public, the band will play outdoors at 7 p.m.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/y78259m7 .

Attend the ceremony at the Firefighter Memorial in Ocean City

Ocean City will hold a lighting ceremony at its Firefighter Memorial on the boardwalk Thursday through Saturday nights in honor of the anniversary.

Each night, the city will shine two beams of light, in honor of the twin towers, along the resort town’s skyline, followed by two hours of video tributes projected onto a movie screen on the beach.

On Saturday, there will be an 8:30 a.m. memorial service with local firefighters and 9/11 survivors at the memorial.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/4y6ycn77 .