Despite more than a year of unpredictability on the physical retail front, Rothy’s is doubling down on brick-and-mortar — quite literally. The company told FN that it plans to open six new stores across the U.S. this year and in early 2022 — that’s in addition to its current six locations. Rothy’s retail will launch for the first time in Pasadena and San Jose, Calif., Atlanta and Scottsdale, Ariz. And the brand will expand its presence in Los Angeles and New York, which currently have stores. First up is a second outpost in Los Angeles. Rothy’s will debut a store in the...