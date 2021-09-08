CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio shooting: 4 dead, including 2 children, in apparent murder-suicide

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jr5XP_0bpeERte00

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Four people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Ohio, authorities said.

According to WKYC-TV, police discovered the bodies shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday during a welfare check at a home on English Turn in Avon Lake. Avon Lake police said the victims – two adults and two children – had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.

The Avon Lake City School District later said the two children had been Erieview Elementary School students, WKYC reported.

“It is important that we recognize this loss and offer help,” the district said in a statement. “This is a sensitive issue for children, and we suggest that you talk with your children about their feelings.”

Avon Lake police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting as a possible murder-suicide, according to WKYC.

No further details, including the victims’ names, were immediately available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Avon Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Avon Lake, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Ohio Shooting#Murder#Wkyc Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas man crashes into 2 Dallas police squad cars

DALLAS — A Texas man is accused of driving under the influence after he crashed into two Dallas police squad cars early Saturday, authorities said. Henry William Fahrlander, 64, was charged with driving while intoxicated, passing an emergency vehicle and causing bodily injury, The Dallas Morning News reported, citing Dallas County online jail records.
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Truck flips into creek killing one, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say one person was killed after a truck flipped over into a creek Sunday. The accident happened in the 2000 block of West Shelby Drive in southwest Memphis. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what caused the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy