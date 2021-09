WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat and breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday for most of the state, however a cold front promises cooler temperatures by midweek. We are not expecting record highs today, however afternoon temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal with highs in the mid 90s to 100. South winds will be gusty through the afternoon. Gusts approaching 30-35 mph. A front across western Kansas will trigger a few evening and overnight storms for the northwest. A few of these storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and 1″ hail possible between 7-10 pm. Storms should diminish after midnight.