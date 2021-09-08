Kalamazoo’s Jeter to officially join Hall of Fame today

For 17 minutes Wednesday in Cooperstown, New York, Derek Jeter reflected on his baseball career, two decades of success with one team. He spoke of his parents for instilling in him the never-quit mentality that he carries to this day, of his wife and two daughters for being his support system, of meeting Rachel Robinson (wife of Jackie Robinson) in 1996 and Hank Aaron in 1999 for his first in-person moments with people who have ties to the Hall of Fame, of the teammates, managers, coaches and scouts from his New York Yankees career that helped him get to this point, of the fans for the support all these years, of the baseball writers — well, “all but one of you,” Jeter said — who made him an almost unanimous selection for this occasion.