HEADLINES: Army veteran passes away, Peekskill man sentenced for fatal stabbing, weapons arrest

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

Kyle Van De Water, an Army veteran and former congressional candidate from Dutchess County, has died. Van De Water was expected to run for congress against Rep. Antonio Delgado until he pulled out of the election on Aug. 27. The cause of death has not yet been released. He was 41 years old. County Executive Marc Molinaro and Rep. Delgado released statements expressing their condolences to his family.

A Peekskill man will spend 20 years behind bars for killing a high school student. Jahlil Niles fatally stabbed 17-year-old Omarion McKenize in March of 2020. He also attacked a fellow detainee at the Westchester County Jail while being held. Niles pled guilty in May to first degree manslaughter and second degree assault for his actions - both sentences will be served simultaneously.

A Louisiana man is facing several charges after officers in Rockland found multiple weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. Darian was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped and police recovered a handgun, a knife, and a small amount of narcotics in his possession. Prentiss also provided a false name to the officers. He's due back in court later this month.