Leave what you can, take what you need at this produce stand

By Kerry Drager Staff Writer
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who cannot enjoy the healthy benefits of homegrown vegetables and fruits, Wise Pizza is now the home of a free-will produce stand. There is at least one other free produce stand near the high school and Lake Area Technical College that belongs to Lee Bruns. "I approached him...

#Take What You Need#West Side#Food Drink#Wise Pizza
Comments / 0

Community Policy