Leave what you can, take what you need at this produce stand

Quarantine Pods Emerge as a Solution to Social Isolation for Families. Gilmer--September is here and for many families in Texas, that means kids are returning to school, and with that comes a sense of worry and concern about the spread of disease and germs, especially the spread of Covid-19. Kids are notoriously social creatures and while at school, they will meet old friends and make new friends. Once they leave school and come home, for the younger children, it may be difficult to make them understand why they can't have friends over to play or why they can't spend the night over at a friend's house. One solution that emerged back at the beginning of the pandemic and is gaining ground again as our nation faces potential lockdowns and more isolation, is the concept of Quarantine Pods.