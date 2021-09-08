Two-year-old Child tests Positive for Drugs , Fair Lawn Mom Charged with Endangering
Fair Lawn NJ, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of MARIEL DEVARGAS (DOB: 8/31/1998; married; bartender) of 8 Langan Court, Fair Lawn, NJ on a child endangerment charge. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Fair Lawn Police Department under the direction of Chief Glenn Cauwels.theridgewoodblog.net
