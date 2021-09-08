'Runescape' Fans Protest Dev's Decision To Shut Down HD Fan Mod
Fans are furious after Jagex, the developer of the wildly popular MMO “RuneScape,” took down a fan-made mod just hours before it was supposed to be released. “RuneLite HD” is a fan-made mod for the titular “RuneLite,” a community-made open-source client for the classic version “RuneScape.” The goal of the project was to remake the visuals of “Old School RuneScape” (or simply “OSRS”) to match a more modern standard.www.ibtimes.com
