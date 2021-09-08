CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Natives and Newcomers

By Leo Morris
Courier-Times
 4 days ago

Can you tell from the following three summaries which groups of Americans are being described?. 1. Two million of them flooded into this country in the space of a few years. Followers of “an alien religion,” they were also poor and uneducated, and it was feared they would both strain welfare systems and take over all the low-paying jobs. Large cities were overwhelmed. In Boston, a city of just 100,000 where 37,000 of them landed, they were “fated to remain a massive lump in the community, undigested, undigestible,” according to historian Oscar Handlin.

www.thecouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Americans#The New York Times#A Council Of Defense#Irish#Anti Catholic#The American Party#Italians#The World#Germans#The Chicago Tribune#Germanic#Anti German#Christians#Judaism#Nativist#Afghan#Islamic#Syrian#Atterbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

Sept. 8 - Leo Morris: Natives and newcomers

Can you tell from the following three summaries which three groups of Americans are being described?. First group: Two million of them flooded into this country in the space of a few years. Followers of “an alien religion,” they were also poor and uneducated, and it was feared they would both strain welfare systems and take over all the low-paying jobs. Large cities were overwhelmed. In Boston, a city of just 100,000 where 37,000 of them landed, they were “fated to remain a massive lump in the community, undigested, undigestible,” according to historian Oscar Handlin.
ReligionMetroTimes

Muslim Americans 20 years later

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on that fateful day. We honor their memory. As we approach the anniversary, I’ve been reflecting on what the past 20 years have meant for me and for the...
PoliticsThrive Global

Post-911 America is a house divided; will it stand?

Where are the happy Americans? 20 years after 9/11, a recent visit strikingly underscored the gloom. A central reason is that despite undoubted progress that has been achieved in recent decades, America is now beset by a debilitating case of extreme tribalism. At least eight tribes can be observed: Evangelicals,...
Scienceazpbs.org

Native America “Cities of the Sky”

Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities. Scientists explore some of the world’s largest pyramids and 3D-scan a lost city of monumental mounds on the Mississippi River; native elders reveal ancient powers of the sky.
Societysfbayview.com

Dear white people, please don’t lose your minds

White people: Don’t take it personally and don’t lose your minds, but the numbers are in, and the numbers don’t lie. For the first time in the history of the U.S. census, the non-Hispanic white population has fallen. With their numbers dropping from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020, white Americans are estimated to become a minority by 2045, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Posted by
KIEM-TV Redwood News

FORTUNA NATIVE MOTIVATED TO SERVE

FORTUNA, Calif.(KIEM)- Fortuna native Cesar Cervantes remembers going to school when he was only seven years old. After arriving in class, he was sent home again because terrorists had attacked America. Cervantes never forgot that day, and as he got older, he said 9/11 became a motivator for him to serve his country. “Most of […] The post FORTUNA NATIVE MOTIVATED TO SERVE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Let’s get real about Robert E. Lee and slavery

Was he a hero, a traitor, an abolitionist, or a slave whipper?. People in Richmond, Va., clapped and cheered on Wednesday as a huge bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its place of honor on Monument Avenue. “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” they chanted. But around...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy