Let's Make a Mug Too Anime's 2nd Season Previews Live-Action Part in Video

By Sep 7, 18:21
Anime News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official website for the television anime of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo (Let's Make a Mug Too) began streaming a promotional video on Wednesday for Yakunara Mug Cup Mo Niban Gama (Let's Make a Mug Too: Second Kiln), the show's second season. The new video previews the show's live-action part, similar to the first season of the anime. As before, the live-action part will feature the show's four main voice actresses exploring the charms of Tajimi City.

