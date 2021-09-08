Let's Make a Mug Too Anime's 2nd Season Previews Live-Action Part in Video
The official website for the television anime of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo (Let's Make a Mug Too) began streaming a promotional video on Wednesday for Yakunara Mug Cup Mo Niban Gama (Let's Make a Mug Too: Second Kiln), the show's second season. The new video previews the show's live-action part, similar to the first season of the anime. As before, the live-action part will feature the show's four main voice actresses exploring the charms of Tajimi City.www.animenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0