Let's Make a Mug Too Anime's 2nd Season Previews Live-Action Part in Video

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the To Love Ru: Darkness 2 anime's English dub on September 15 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the United States and Canada. While intergalactic romance is out of this world, Rito struggles to grasp how he can love more than one girl at once, all while his inability to confess to Haruna causes Devilukean Princess Momo's Harem Plan to come to a standstill. On top of that, the transforming assassin, Golden Darkness, is still interested in killing him, but she has her own family issues to deal with. Not to mention, a different darkness lurks among the innocent pandemonium.