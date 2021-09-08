Dell, NetApp and Pure: Healthy results on Covid easing

Given the rising demand for advanced hardware products to facilitate remote working and learning amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, computer hardware stocks NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) should benefit in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) in Mountain View, Calif., are two prominent players in the computer hardware industry. NTAP offers storage solutions and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises and in private and public clouds worldwide. Its storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. PSTG, in comparison, provides technology and data storage solutions and offers container data services, such as storage, data protection, data security, and disaster recovery/backup for cloud-native applications. It also offers flash enterprise arrays for high-performance workloads.