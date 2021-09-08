CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell, NetApp and Pure: Healthy results on Covid easing

By Yann Serra, Antony Adshead,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few weeks has seen quarterly results revealed by Dell, NetApp and Pure Storage that correspond to sales achieved during the summer, as activity increased following the first 18 months of the pandemic. At the headline level, Dell remains the dominant storage supplier, despite its results somewhat stagnating from...

