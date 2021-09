DeLand, FL - The Volusia County School Board (VCSB) is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow (August 31) to discuss the effect COVID-19 is having on students and staff and the possibility of a face mask mandate. When the meeting was called for on August 24, Governor Ron DeSantis' ban against school districts putting face mask mandates into place for students was in effect. Now that a judge placed an injunction against the ban, the VCSB could move forward with a mandate.