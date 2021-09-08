Insurance for the 21st century

Union policy in America is the result of decisions that lawmakers made in the 1930s and 40s, and little has changed in the basic structure of unionization since. Yet things are starting to change. A number of states have passed right-to-work laws, which allow workers to opt out of financially supporting unions. Further, state and local governments frequently required their employees to support unions, but the Supreme Court prohibited the practice in its 2018 decision, Janus v. AFSCME. But on the other side, President Joe Biden has endorsed the PRO Act, which would expand compulsory unionism across the country. These conflicting views represent a fundamental disagreement about what unionization should look like as the 21st century progresses. To explore the future of unionism, I spoke with Vinnie Vernuccio, strategic advisor to the Mackinac Center, and Steve Delie, director of Workers for Opportunity at the Mackinac Center.