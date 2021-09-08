CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Breakthrough Infections Not as Likely as Experts Previously Believed?

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of a COVID breakthrough infection appears to be lower than health experts initially believed. The New York Times reports some comforting news for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID reporting that while experts first believed the Delta variant made even fully vaccinated people highly vulnerable for getting infected and passing the virus, new CDC data suggests the risk is "less alarming."

