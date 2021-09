Gareth Southgate was delighted birthday boy Bukayo Saka was able to feel the love and put his penalty miss behind him with a goal in England’s first match back at Wembley since their Euro 2020 final defeat.While the wounds from the shoot-out loss to Italy will take a long time to heal, the supporters showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.Saka received the biggest cheer of the lot when the teams were read out before kick-off, with fans unfurling a banner in support of him, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their penalty...