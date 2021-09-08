History of the world’s tallest skyscrapers

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we look back at the design of One World Trade Center. Controversial nearly every step of the way, from its design to its height, and the political and real estate backstory behind it. One World Trade Center nonetheless paved new ground in terms of designing for security and sustainability in a new century. The building was planned as early as 2003, and construction began in 2006. A 20-ton slab of granite, inscribed with the phrase “the enduring spirit of freedom,” was laid as the cornerstone of One World Trade Center in 2004 by Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The building opened in November 2014. Here are 10 secrets and fun facts about One World Trade Center, an office building, New York City tourist destination and a tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11.