Economy

History of the world’s tallest skyscrapers

By Tom Ravenscroft
Dezeen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Trade Center was once the tallest building on the planet. Continuing our series marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we look at its place in the history of the world’s tallest skyscrapers. The World Trade Center was the tallest building in the world when completed in 1971. But...

Minoru Yamasaki
Architecture
Economy
Malaysia
Dubai
Germany
Top 10 Secrets of One World Trade Center

Top 10 Secrets of One World Trade Center

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we look back at the design of One World Trade Center. Controversial nearly every step of the way, from its design to its height, and the political and real estate backstory behind it. One World Trade Center nonetheless paved new ground in terms of designing for security and sustainability in a new century. The building was planned as early as 2003, and construction began in 2006. A 20-ton slab of granite, inscribed with the phrase “the enduring spirit of freedom,” was laid as the cornerstone of One World Trade Center in 2004 by Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The building opened in November 2014. Here are 10 secrets and fun facts about One World Trade Center, an office building, New York City tourist destination and a tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11.
EntertainmentDezeen

Climate change means "whole paradigm has to change" for skyscrapers

The attack on the World Trade Center 20 years ago had a significant impact on skyscraper design. Continuing our 9/11 anniversary series we look at how skyscrapers will change over the next two decades. The coronavirus pandemic and climate change will be two of the biggest influences on skyscraper design...
Visual ArtDezeen

Minoru Yamasaki designed World Trade Center as "beacon of democracy"

Author Justin Beal has written a book on World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki. Continuing our series marking the anniversary of 9/11 he told us about Yamasaki's experience designing the building and his influence on architecture. Named Sandfuture, the upcoming book by Beal aims to give an insight into the...
WorldThrillist

The World's Tallest Observation Wheel Is Opening in Dubai

The largest and tallest observation wheel in the world is set to open in Dubai. The wheel will provide riders with views they've never seen before, so long as they're not afraid of heights. The Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel, which translates to Dubai Eye Ferris Wheel in English, is situated...
EconomyDezeen

Eighty four percent of the world's skyscrapers have been built since 9/11

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has revealed that 84 per cent of the world's skyscrapers over 200 metres have been built in the past 20 years. The statistic forms part of The Global Impact of 9/11 on Tall Buildings report created by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) to investigate the impact that the 9/11 terrorist attack had on the design of skyscrapers.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

NYC’s Supertalls: Skyscrapers Taller Than the Empire State Building

30 Hudson Yards near Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea soars over other new high rises in Hudson Yards, measuring 1,270 feet with 103 floors. The building is part of the Hudson Yards Redevelopment Project, which has redeveloped the MTA’s West Side Yard. The neo-futurist building houses offices for WarnerMedia, Wells Fargo, Facebook and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 4, 2012, and the building opened on March 15, 2019.
Manhattan, NYDezeen

9/11 anniversary: how the World Trade Center site was rebuilt

Next Saturday marks 20 years since the world was traumatised by the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. In the first piece of our series marking the anniversary of the attack, we look at how the site was rebuilt. Once the tallest buildings in the world, the 110-storey...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Never-before-seen photos from 9/11 attacks show devastating wreckage and heroic ironworkers who cut through steel beams

NEW photos, obtained exclusively by The Sun, show the horrifying destruction of the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. Taken by Chris Maher, a steelworker who was working in New York City on the day the towers collapsed, the series of photos show the World Trade Center and surrounding buildings in the days following the destruction.
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Mystery of ‘The Falling Man’ who plunged from World Trade Centre on 9/11… and we still don’t know his name 20 years on

CAPTURED on camera falling straight down as he plunged to his death from the World Trade Centre - there are few more horrific images from 9/11. The so-called "Falling Man" was snapped by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew as he fell from the North Tower on September 11, 2001 - yet 20 years on, we still don't know his name.

