How digital technologies can address 5 sources of health inequity

By Neal Myrick, Skye Gilbert
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world continues to address inequities in health, digital technologies have an immense potential to contribute;. Five drivers of health inequity in particular may benefit from digital technologies;. Greater leadership from all sectors can increase the use of digital technologies for good, but must also account for the potential...

www.weforum.org

Related
HealthTech Times

How Technology Can Help Patients Understand Their Health Status

Technology has dramatically improved people's lives across the globe, and one of the facets that have been significantly affected is medicine. The impact of technology on medicine is second to none. From the innovation of X-ray machines and even surgical devices, technology has improved human health and increased life expectancies.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

No, technology doesn't make us less intelligent

Humans have been increasingly reliant on smartphones, tablets and computers over the past 20 years, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. Many assume that over-reliance on technology could take away from our ability to remember, pay attention and exercise self control. Two academics from the University of Toronto explore this...
Health ServicesMedCity News

America’s provider shortage: Can digital health resuscitate our broken care delivery system?

America’s Provider Shortage: Can Digital Health Resuscitate Our Broken Care Delivery System?. Have you ever wondered why it takes so long to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider? Or why wait times for specialists — from OB-GYNs to psychiatrists, to gastroenterologists or dermatologists — can take upwards of weeks if not months in many cases. You are not alone. The system has made it far too difficult for the American population to quickly get the care they need.
HealthMedCity News

How entrepreneurs can meet the moment in digital healthcare innovation

The healthcare industry has historically been laggard, relying heavily on in-person experiences and a paper-based infrastructure that is difficult to maneuver and modernize. However, social distancing requirements brought on by the pandemic caused the demand for virtual and digital healthcare options to skyrocket. As a prime example, stakeholders throughout the healthcare system were forced to quickly move to telemedicine, previously underutilized as a channel of care.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Open source can boost EU economy and digital autonomy, study finds

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. A new report from the European Commission (EC) sheds light on the impact open source software (OSS) and open source hardware (OSH) could have on the European Union (EU) economy. The report, titled “The impact of Open...
Technologyhbr.org

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation. Around the mahogany tables of corporate boardrooms and the plywood workbenches of garage-based startups, one topic has threatened to monopolize business discussions for years: digital transformation. The first question in those discussions is often some form of “what is digital transformation?” The short...
StocksNEWSBTC

Zamzam: How Modern Blockchain Technologies Can Change the Stock Market

The capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has for the first time surpassed the $2 trillion mark. This reflects the rapid development of the sector and the inflow of new capital into digital assets. Nevertheless, the crypto industry market cap remains several times smaller than the capitalization of the gold market ($10.6 trillion) or the market for public shares ($100 trillion). Even more, capital is locked in productive assets in the accounts of companies and corporations, in the form of securities, bills of exchange, futures and options, which have been inactive for years, bringing modest dividends to their owners. If even a small portion of this capital moves to the decentralized finance sector, the cryptocurrency market capitalization will increase by billions of dollars. Zam.io’s solutions are designed to unite centralized and decentralized finance by duplicating equity capital on the blockchain. How it works is discussed below.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Industrial Automation Technology Can Change the Supply Chain Game for Good

Consumers demand perfect supply chain performance, but industry leaders know that’s not realistic right now. They would just be happy if supply chains became more dependable. That’s why they are looking for solutions that can take efficiency to the next level, particularly within their own warehouses. Keeping up with shifting regulations, managing tight order turnarounds and maintaining low execution costs while optimizing every piece of the logistics puzzle are becoming more challenging with each new quarter, but they are all things that must be achieved. In fact, 79% of organizations with high-performing supply chains see greater revenue growth than the average growth within their industries. If a warehouse operator wants to reach above-average profitability, it must embrace technologies that make it easier to move faster and process more orders without making mistakes. In most cases, the solution lies in automation.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

How Health System Specialty Pharmacy Can Be An Engine for Improving Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the urgency of addressing health equity and the role of social determinants of health (SDoH) in health disparities. The dynamism and growth of the specialty pharmacy field holds extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate what already works and to develop additional innovative approaches. At Shields Health Solutions...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Researchers say 'essential questions remain' about telehealth's diagnostic viability

Researchers from the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine released an issue brief this week aimed at exploring the reach, effectiveness, adoption, implementation and future prospects of telehealth. By combining literature reviews and interviews with a wide variety of stakeholders, the team sought to identify the most pressing research questions...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Chatbots in Healthcare: A More Humanized, Patient-Oriented Approach

The adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, has revolutionized the healthcare industry. In many ways, chatbots have become ubiquitous, providing a more optimized user experience through digital means. The healthcare industry has already benefited immensely from this technology, namely...
Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

Three Key Considerations for Change Management in Healthcare

A lot has changed. You don't need to know what I'm referencing to agree that is true. Everyone in the healthcare industry knows that, on some level, more change is coming. The changes that healthcare organizations have been through the past year and a half have taken a toll on every stakeholder involved, making it critical for leaders to manage future changes carefully.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Encouraging the Expansion of Digital Technology in Agriculture

With the impending passage of the infrastructure bill of 2021, farmers are looking forward to the expansion of rural access to broadband service. The Farm Foundation recently held a forum to discuss advancing digital agriculture at the farm level. The online forum discussed what helps and what hinders farmers as they adapt to using digital technology to improve their agriculture practices.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Integrates with Proximie’s Virtual Operating Room Platform

– Proximie, a health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms, announced an integration with Teladoc Health’s Solo platform for hospitals and health systems. The partnership is a global agreement, focused initially on the US market. – As part of the integration, Proximie’s virtual operating room capabilities will...
healthcareittoday.com

Vyne Medical Acquires Ahana Health and its Connected Care Solution to Support Collaboration in Patient Care Planning and Delivery

Solution to be integrated into Vyne Medical’s Refyne platform. Vyne Medical, a leading provider of health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ahana Health and its connected care technology. Designed to empower groups of clinicians to collaborate in delivering high-quality care to patients, the solution will be incorporated into Vyne Medical’s cloud-based Refyne™ platform.

