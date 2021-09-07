CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Randy Edsall's coaching career over? Central Pa. native leaves UConn for second time

Cover picture for the articleRandy Edsall's second Connecticut football reign is finished after just two games of the new season. The Susquehannock High School graduate became college football's first coaching casualty of the fall. On Sunday, he surprisingly announced that he would retire at the end of the season. But a day later, university...

In the famous words of Harvey Dent, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” While that’s not quite analogous to Randy Edsall’s dramatic fall from grace, the 63-year-old’s coaching legacy is certainly complicated by what was a disastrous second tenure in Storrs.
UConn head coach Randy Edsall will retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season, he announced Sunday. "After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its head football coach, I've decided to retire at the end of the season," Edsall wrote in a statement. He added: "Back...
STORRS, Conn. – University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.
Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Huskies’ head coach, announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.”Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” Benedict said. Spanos has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and is a 26-year coaching veteran with previous experience in the NFL and college. Spanos will be available to the media during the regularly scheduled Tuesday availability at 11 a.m.
Two games, two double-digit losses for Randy Edsall and UConn Huskies football. Last week was a 45-0 bludgeoning at Fresno State. Today, however, was an altogether different animal. The Huskies trailed Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross at the half, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and lost...
Randy Edsall has stepped down as UConn football coach, effective immediately, just one day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as the Huskies’ interim coach for the remainder of the season. “Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict...
UConn football head coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. The updated announcement came on Monday, barely 24 hours after the school announced he planned to stay on board through the remainder of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take on Edsall’s responsibilities on an interim basis. Where...
UConn head coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately as head coach of the Huskies less than 24 hours after announcing 2021 would be his final season of coaching, reports The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. “Randy Edsall is now stepping down immediately as head coach,” Feldman said. “DC Lou Spanos will...
TEAM COVERAGE: Students, Football Fans React to Randy Edsall Stepping Down. For UConn Nation, there was a Labor Day shocker after the announcement football head coach Randy Edsall would step down immediately. Fans seem to see Monday’s announcement as something to celebrate. Many are hopeful this will lead to a...
Things just went from bad to worse in Storrs, Connecticut for UConn football. On Sunday it was announced that Randy Edsall, their head coach, would be retiring effective at the end of this season. Today it was announced that he was done effective immediately, so Purdue will be facing an interim coach on Saturday:
Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday's encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it. Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about...
