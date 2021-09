It’s fair to say that the Boeing 737 MAX series has had a difficult few years. 2019 saw the type grounded worldwide due to safety concerns, and 2020 was challenging for the entire aviation industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the program seems to have turned a corner, with the MAX 10 taking its first flight in June 2021. This is the largest variant, and its landing gear is interesting in that it extends. But how exactly does it work?