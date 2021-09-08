CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

By Dan Brechlin
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.

