With a little less than a month to go and in honor of the network's summer TCA press event, CBS released a number of previews for its upcoming shows. One of those on tap is the remake of the British comedy series Ghosts, with Rose McIver (I, Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Girls Forever!) playing the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. From what we've seen of the series so far, the U.S. remake appears to be maintaining the same vibe and tone as the original series with enough (fingers crossed) tweaks to allow the series to stand on its own. But while most of it has focused on the haunted homeowners, the following teaser shifts the focus to the folks that the series is named after (minus any deep metaphors) as we learn the "3 Steps to a Successful Haunting" (dysentery-free, preferred).