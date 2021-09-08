CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Top 10 Columbia area high school football games for Week 4 — and predictions

Columbia Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 4 of the high school football season is here. Here are the top 10 high school games this week involving Columbia area programs. Columbia (2-1) at Green Hill (2-1) Get the ball to Q Martin. The basketball-star turned running back has become one of the Lions' top offensive threats rushing for close to 300 yards and four touchdowns including a three-touchdown performance in the win over Franklin County.

www.columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Collinwood, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Loretto, TN
City
Fayetteville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Columbia, TN
City
Whitwell, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Spring Hill, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#High School Football#Basketball#Private Schools#American Football#Lions#Green Hill 28#Ap#Associated Press#Raiders#Columbia Academy#Fra#Eagles#Cascade#Tigers#Summit#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates. read more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy