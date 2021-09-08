Mountain Grove Tiny Home community set to open in Travelers Rest

A new community of 193 tiny homes on 60 acres will open in the coming months in Travelers Rest. Mountain Grove Tiny Home community is the latest development from Eclipse Cottages and Eclipse Villages, the team behind Creek Walk Tiny Home community. But unlike Creek Walk – which is located just five miles south of the planned site – Mountain Grove will consist almost entirely of “net-positive” homes built by Eclipse, meaning they’ll put more back into the environment than they take out.