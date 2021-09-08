CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travelers Rest, SC

Mountain Grove Tiny Home community set to open in Travelers Rest

By Evan Peter Smith
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new community of 193 tiny homes on 60 acres will open in the coming months in Travelers Rest. Mountain Grove Tiny Home community is the latest development from Eclipse Cottages and Eclipse Villages, the team behind Creek Walk Tiny Home community. But unlike Creek Walk – which is located just five miles south of the planned site – Mountain Grove will consist almost entirely of “net-positive” homes built by Eclipse, meaning they’ll put more back into the environment than they take out.

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Travelers Rest, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Tiny Homes#Water Heaters#Mountain Grove Tiny Home#Eclipse Cottages#Eclipse Villages#Creek Walk Tiny Home#Ohmic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Denver, COrmpbs.org

Open for nine months, this tiny home village finds success in transitional housing

DENVER — On a hot afternoon in downtown Denver, 14 tiny homes and an accompanying trailer sit at the edge of a mostly empty field. These little mobile units have been a part of the Cole neighborhood for about nine months, and the women, transgender and nonbinary individuals inside those homes have become part of a new and different type of community.
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Rolling Green Village adds 60 new apartments, 23 single-family homes for seniors

Rolling Green Village on Aug. 26 cut ribbon on the the largest expansion in the not-for-profit, senior living community’s 35-year history, according to an announcement. The expansion — 60 new apartment homes, 23 single-family homes and duplexes and a new commons building built by Mavin Construction, Triangle Construction and Five Star Construction — is a “game changer” according to Ruth Wood, Rolling Green Village’s director of marketing.
Kennewick, WAnbcrightnow.com

Community Members Put Finishing Touches On Tiny Home Project In Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick Housing Authority began their tiny homes project for people experiencing homelessness last year. On Saturday, volunteers from the community put the finishing touches on them. Lona Hammer is the Executive Director at Kennewick Housing Authority and has been involved with this project since day one. "There...
Interior Designthelaurelmagazine.com

Mountain Home Treasures

Written By: Mary Jane McCall | Issue: 2021/09 – September. Whether it’s a year-round sanctuary or a seasonal dreamhouse, your home could probably use a bit of careful consideration and a splash of design imagination. It’s probably safe to say that we’ve all spent more time in our homes in...
Oakwood, OHDayton Daily News

Cape Cod-style home offers full basement

French cottage inspired, this brick Cape Cod has the wrought-iron accents and coloring that reflect its Oakwood location. Listed for $219,900 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the house at 800 Acorn Drive has about 1,180 square feet of living space upon a full basement. The house sits off the street with a paved driveway that leads back to the one-car, detached garage. A wooden privacy fence surrounds a deep, tree-lined back yard.
Walnut Grove, CAFox40

Community reacts to loss of historic Walnut Grove restaurant

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A popular historic Walnut Grove restaurant was destroyed after it caught fire Thursday afternoon. All that’s left of the 100-year-old Giusti’s Place is a pile of burned wood and appliances. The cause is still under investigation. The people of this small community told FOX40 they...
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $584,900

Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this brand new (under construction) Bailey Home! The Lakemore model is truly a dream home. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main level with open living space, large kitchen, great room dining nook and bonus area for either formal dining or office, upgraded finishes, large master suite, walk-in closet. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath as well as an additional bonus room. 3 car garage, wrap-around porch, and back covered patio. Taxes are estimated . Photos are of older model on a different lot with different selections.
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

City approves drive-thru for Bridge City Coffee’s new Pendleton Street location

The City of Greenville’s Board of Zonings Appeals (BZA) on Sept. 10 approved a proposed drive-thru for a Bridge City Coffee location at 515 Pendleton Street. The new coffee shop, which will be the second Bridge City Coffee location, will take over the former site of a CITGO gas station. The entrance of the drive-thru will be on Mallard Street, which runs perpendicular to Pendleton Street, with cars exiting via a right-turn only egress on Pendleton Street.
Mountain Grove, MOOzarks First.com

Crews continue to investigate Mountain Grove fire 5 weeks later

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Investigators were back in Mountain Grove to investigate a fire that happened in late July. “Yesterday was the fifth week since the fire Tuesday at 12:18 p.m,” Matteo’s Owner Matt Brown said. The fire impacted the Event Center, Matteo’s, The Word of Faith Life Church, and...
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Major donation funds another Elevate Community tiny home

Elevate Branson is almost halfway to their goal for the Elevate Community tiny home project after a major donation from the O’Reilly and Wooten families. Elevate said in a press release the $35,000 donation from Charlie, David, and Larry O’Reilly along with Rosalie O’Reilly-Wooten and family will provide one more sustainable housing unit to the Elevate Community plan of providing 70 tiny homes for the homeless in Branson.
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Wildfire on Pine Valley Mountain burning near Oak Grove Campground

ST. GEORGE — A fire broke out near the Oak Grove Campground at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, prompting an evacuation for campers as firefighters worked to contain the burn. According to information published on the Utah government’s fire website, the blaze was initially listed at 15-20 acres. The fire...
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond

A waterfall is, arguably, one of nature’s most beautiful creations. We’re quite fortunate in Missouri to have some jaw-dropping cascades, including the state’s tallest Mina Sauk Falls. However, not all of Missouri’s waterfalls are named, and some are tucked in hidden spots, making them a delight to discover. The Ritter Springs Nature Trail in Missouri […] The post This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond appeared first on Only In Your State.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s just something about the autumn months that brings about an urge to explore the dark, spooky, or otherwise offbeat, and oftentimes we indulge in that need by going on ghost hunts or, in this case, awesome day trips to Indiana’s ghost towns and abandoned places. One ghost town in Indiana, in particular, is what […] The post The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy