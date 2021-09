This November, Titan Publishing will relaunch the official Star Trek magazine as Star Trek Explorer. The first issue of this publication goes on sale on November 2nd. Titan describes Star Trek Explorer as "the no. #1 destination for everything Star Trek – filled with in-depth interviews and features taking you behind-the-scenes of all your favorite shows and movies." Star Trek Explorer, which replaces Star Trek Magazine, features a new design, two exclusive Star Trek short stories, and a 16-page themed supplement in each issue. The first issue's supplement is a guide to Captain James. T. Kirk. In a press release, the magazine's editor, Nick Jones, explained that the relaunch is to reflect the current expansion of the Star Trek franchise through new shows on Parmaount+.