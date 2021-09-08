CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mizzou Gets Votes in Coaches’ Poll, Kentucky Looms

By Karen Steger
rockmnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Big Blue Nation Week, but first… the Coaches’ Poll!. The Top 25 was released on Tuesday, later than usual due to the holiday weekend, but also, the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll came out. In case you need a reminder, “the poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.” No, Missouri did not make it into the Top 25, you silly kids. This was reserved for SEC teams, and soon-to-be SEC compatriots: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), OU (4), Texas A&M (5), Florida (9), Texas (15), and Ole Miss (20). Also receiving votes, and yes I counted to get their places— you’re welcome: Auburn (26), LSU (28), Kentucky (37), Arkansas (45), Tennessee (47)…

www.rockmnation.com

Comments / 0

