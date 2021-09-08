Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Is Waiting For A Star To Fall

Welcome to Wednesday, Bulldog Fans. We’re at mid-week, eagerly awaiting a traditional football game with it’s pomp and circumstance on Dooley Field inside of Sanford Stadium. Your Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a victorious whoopin’ of the #3 ranked Clemson Tigers, where the Kirby Smart/Dan Lanning defense put on a performance for the ages. The entire nation is taking notice of this Junkyard Dawg iteration, putting Georgia on a possibly-not-quite-earned-just-yet pedestal. And as any Georgia fan knows deep down, this simply is not done. I will restrict my official Munsoning for a certain post coming later this week, but I can’t help but wonder if we’re just waiting for the Georgia star to fall...