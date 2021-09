Seven years after being drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2014 NHL entry draft, Travis Sanheim has become a polarizing figure amongst the fanbase. The reasons are obvious enough as Sanheim hasn’t exactly cemented himself as a star in the league while seemingly possessing a lot of the tools necessary to do so. From the outside looking in, that’s seemingly caused a large portion of the fanbase to tire of Sanheim over the last few seasons. He’s not a physical player despite being a 6’3” defender, and that seems to be brought up a lot by his detractors, but he’s probably a lot better than he gets credit for.