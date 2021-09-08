Technical Tidbits: Tech reels, Sims heals
To be quite honest, after Saturday night’s loss, I just didn’t feel like writing up the Tidbits for Tuesday, or today for that matter. But the band-aid had to be ripped off, and life goes on. Admitting defeat isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. And I’m afraid it just may be far too necessary this football season. I really hope I’m wrong. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits with an AJC article that discusses Saturday’s demoralizing loss.www.fromtherumbleseat.com
