Technical Tidbits: Tech reels, Sims heals

By CK Mura
fromtherumbleseat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be quite honest, after Saturday night’s loss, I just didn’t feel like writing up the Tidbits for Tuesday, or today for that matter. But the band-aid had to be ripped off, and life goes on. Admitting defeat isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. And I’m afraid it just may be far too necessary this football season. I really hope I’m wrong. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits with an AJC article that discusses Saturday’s demoralizing loss.

www.fromtherumbleseat.com

